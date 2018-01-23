2018 Academy Awards
Oscar nominations 2018: The complete list of nominees for the 90th Academy Awards
The 2018 Oscar nominations are out and "The Shape of Water" leads the field with 13 nominations. "Dunkirk" and "Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri" were also among the top nominees with 8 and 7 nominations each, respectively.
The Academy Awards ceremony be held at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood on Sunday, March 4. ABC will air the ceremony live at 5 p.m. Jimmy Kimmel returns as host.
Music: Sufjan Stevens; Lyrics: Sufjan Stevens
Music: Benj Pasek and Justin Paul; Lyrics: Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
Music: Diane Warren; Lyrics: Diane Warren and Common
Music: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez; Lyrics: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
Music: Raphael Saadiq; Lyrics: Mary J. Blige, Taura Stinson and Raphael Saadiq
Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green; Story by James Mangold
Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor; Story by Guillermo del Toro