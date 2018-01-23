2018 Academy Awards

The most unpredictable Oscar season in years finally came into focus Tuesday morning as the 90th Academy Awards nominations were announced, with nine films representing a wide range of genres earning best picture nods and Guillermo del Toro's fantastical fable "The Shape of Water" leading the field with 13 nominations. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Oscar nominations 2018: The complete list of nominees for the 90th Academy Awards

The 2018 Oscar nominations are out and "The Shape of Water" leads the field with 13 nominations. "Dunkirk" and "Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri" were also among the top nominees with 8 and 7 nominations each, respectively.

The Academy Awards ceremony be held at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood on Sunday, March 4. ABC will air the ceremony live at 5 p.m. Jimmy Kimmel returns as host.

People open up about their racial experiences. I feel like I’m a walking therapy session. It’s quite intense. But it means a lot to people, Daniel Kaluuya says of reactions to his film "Get Out." (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Actor In A Leading Role 
Daniel Kaluuya
"Get Out"
Interview
Timothée Chalamet
"Call Me by Your Name"
Interview
Gary Oldman
"Darkest Hour"
Video
Daniel Day-Lewis
"Phantom Thread"
Denzel Washington
"Roman J. Israel, Esq."
Interview

A screenshot of Christopher Plummer as J. Paul Getty in "All the Money in the World."

Actor In A Supporting Role 
Christopher Plummer
"All the Money in the World"
Interview
Woody Harrelson
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Sam Rockwell
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Interview
Video
Willem Dafoe
"The Florida Project"
Interview
Richard Jenkins
"The Shape of Water"
Interview
Video

A look back at the career of Meryl Streep, recipient of Cecil B. DeMille award

Actress In A Leading Role 
Meryl Streep
"The Post"
Interview
Video
Sally Hawkins
"The Shape of Water"
Interview
Margot Robbie
"I, Tonya"
Video
Frances McDormand
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Saoirse Ronan
"Lady Bird"
Interview

Laurie Metcalf (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Actress In A Supporting Role 
Lesley Manville
"Phantom Thread"
Laurie Metcalf
"Lady Bird"
Interview
Allison Janney
"I, Tonya"
Video
Mary J. Blige
"Mudbound"
Octavia Spencer
"The Shape of Water"
Interview
Video

A scene from the animated movie "The Breadwinner." Gkids

Animated Feature Film 
“The Breadwinner”
“Loving Vincent”
Review
“Coco”
Review
“The Boss Baby”
Review
“Ferdinand”
Review
Video

Gary Oldman stars as Prime Minister of Great Britain, Winston Churchill, who leads a country against Nazi Germany during World War II.

Best Picture 
“Darkest Hour”
Video
“Dunkirk”
Review
Video
“Phantom Thread”
Review
Video
“Get Out”
Review
Video
“The Post”
Video
“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Review
Video
“The Shape of Water”
Review
Video
“Lady Bird”
Review
Video
“Call Me by Your Name”
Review
Video
Cinematography 
Bruno Delbonnel
"Darkest Hour"
Hoyte van Hoytema
"Dunkirk"
Rachel Morrison
"Mudbound"
Dan Laustsen
"The Shape of Water"
Roger Deakins
"Blade Runner 2049"

She definitely loved decoration, says Victoria and Abdul" costume designer Consolata Boyle of Queen Victoria. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Costume Design 
Luis Sequeira
"The Shape of Water"
Jacqueline Durran
"Beauty and the Beast"
Jacqueline Durran
"Darkest Hour"
Mark Bridges
"Phantom Thread"
Consolata Boyle
"Victoria & Abdul"
Interview

This was something that really came fresh and unexpectedly, writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson said of the origins of the story for "Phantom Thread." "And that was really an exciting thing.” (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Directing 
Paul Thomas Anderson
"Phantom Thread"
Interview
Guillermo del Toro
"The Shape of Water"
Interview
Video
Christopher Nolan
"Dunkirk"
Interview
Greta Gerwig
"Lady Bird"
Interview
Video
Jordan Peele
"Get Out"
Video
Documentary (Feature) 
“Icarus”
“Abacus: Small Enough to Jail”
“Last Men in Aleppo”
“Strong Island”
“Faces Places”
Documentary (Short Subject) 
“Knife Skills”
“Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405”
“Edith+Eddie”
“Heroin(e)”
“Traffic Stop”
Film Editing 
Lee Smith
"Dunkirk"
Tatiana S. Riegel
"I, Tonya"
Jonathan Amos and Paul MacHliss
"Baby Driver"
Sidney Wolinsky
"The Shape of Water"
Jon Gregory
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Claes Bang in the film "The Square." (Magnolia Pictures)

Foreign Language Film 
“The Square”
Review
“On Body And Soul”
“The Insult”
“A Fantastic Woman”
Review
“Loveless”
Review
Makeup And Hairstyling 
Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard
"Victoria & Abdul"
David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick and Kazuhiro Tsuji
"Darkest Hour"
Arjen Tuiten
"Wonder"

Carter Burwell wrote the scores for two very different films this year, the child-centered "Wonderstruck" and the violence-themed "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Music (Original Score) 
Jonny Greenwood
"Phantom Thread"
John Williams
"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
Carter Burwell
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Interview
Alexandre Desplat
"The Shape of Water"
Interview
Hans Zimmer
"Dunkirk"
Music (Original Song) 
Mystery of Love
Music: Sufjan Stevens; Lyrics: Sufjan Stevens
"Call Me by Your Name"
This is Me
Music: Benj Pasek and Justin Paul; Lyrics: Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
"The Greatest Showman"
Stand Up for Something
Music: Diane Warren; Lyrics: Diane Warren and Common
"Marshall"
Remember Me
Music: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez; Lyrics: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
"Coco"
Mighty River
Music: Raphael Saadiq; Lyrics: Mary J. Blige, Taura Stinson and Raphael Saadiq
"Mudbound"
Production Design 
Paul D. Austerberry
"The Shape of Water"
Dennis Gassner
"Blade Runner 2049"
Nathan Crowley
"Dunkirk"
Sarah Greenwood
"Beauty and the Beast"
Sarah Greenwood
"Darkest Hour"
Short Film (Animated) 
“Lou”
“Dear Basketball”
“Garden Party”
“Negative Space”
“Revolting Rhymes”
Short Film (Live Action) 
“DeKalb Elementary”
“The Silent Child”
“Watu Wote / All of Us”
“My Nephew Emmett”
“The Eleven O'Clock”
Sound Editing 
Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira
"The Shape of Water"
Julian Slater
"Baby Driver"
Richard King and Alex Gibson
"Dunkirk"
Matthew Wood and Ren Klyce
"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
Mark Mangini and Theo Green
"Blade Runner 2049"
Sound Mixing 
Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo and Mark Weingarten
"Dunkirk"
Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill and Mac Ruth
"Blade Runner 2049"
Christian T. Cooke, Glen Gauthier and Brad Zoern
"The Shape of Water"
David Parker, Ren Klyce, Michael Semanick and Stuart Wilson
"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater and Tim Cavagin
"Baby Driver"
Visual Effects 
Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza and Mike Meinardus
"Kong: Skull Island"
Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Dan Sudick and Jonathan Fawkner
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"
Joe Letteri, Daniel Barrett, Joel Whist and Dan Lemmon
"War For the Planet of the Apes"
Gerd Nefzer, John Nelson, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover
"Blade Runner 2049"
Mike Mulholland, Chris Corbould, Neal Scanlan and Ben Morris
"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

James Ivory, at 89, is the screenwriter of "Call Me by Your Name." (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Writing (Adapted Screenplay) 
Virgil Williams and Dee Rees
"Mudbound"
Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber
"The Disaster Artist"
James Ivory
"Call Me by Your Name"
Interview
Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green; Story by James Mangold
"Logan"
Interview
Aaron Sorkin
"Molly's Game"
Interview

Director Guillermo del Toro explains how 'The Shape of Water' is about today.

Writing (Original Screenplay) 
Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor; Story by Guillermo del Toro
"The Shape of Water"
Interview
Video
Martin McDonagh
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Interview
Video
Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani
"The Big Sick"
Video
Jordan Peele
"Get Out"
Video
Greta Gerwig
"Lady Bird"
Interview
Video