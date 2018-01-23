Oscar nominations 2018: The complete list of nominees for the 90th Academy Awards

The most unpredictable Oscar season in years finally came into focus Tuesday morning as the 90th Academy Awards nominations were announced, with nine films representing a wide range of genres earning best picture nods and Guillermo del Toro's fantastical fable "The Shape of Water" leading the field with 13 nominations. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The 2018 Oscar nominations are out and "The Shape of Water" leads the field with 13 nominations. "Dunkirk" and "Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri" were also among the top nominees with 8 and 7 nominations each, respectively.

Follow The Times' complete coverage of the Academy Awards nominations, reactions, surprises and more.

The Academy Awards ceremony be held at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood on Sunday, March 4. ABC will air the ceremony live at 5 p.m. Jimmy Kimmel returns as host.

People open up about their racial experiences. I feel like I’m a walking therapy session. It’s quite intense. But it means a lot to people, Daniel Kaluuya says of reactions to his film "Get Out." (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

A screenshot of Christopher Plummer as J. Paul Getty in "All the Money in the World."

A look back at the career of Meryl Streep, recipient of Cecil B. DeMille award

Laurie Metcalf (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

A scene from the animated movie "The Breadwinner." Gkids

Gary Oldman stars as Prime Minister of Great Britain, Winston Churchill, who leads a country against Nazi Germany during World War II.

She definitely loved decoration, says Victoria and Abdul" costume designer Consolata Boyle of Queen Victoria. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

This was something that really came fresh and unexpectedly, writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson said of the origins of the story for "Phantom Thread." "And that was really an exciting thing.” (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Claes Bang in the film "The Square." (Magnolia Pictures)

Carter Burwell wrote the scores for two very different films this year, the child-centered "Wonderstruck" and the violence-themed "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

James Ivory, at 89, is the screenwriter of "Call Me by Your Name." (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)