Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley pose in the press room on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 with awards for "Big Little Lies" at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The HBO series won four awards on the night, including Best Television Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The darkly comic drama "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" topped the 2018 Golden Globes on the film side, winning Best Picture — Drama. HBO's "Big Little Lies" took home four awards in the TV categories. Host Seth Meyers kicked off the night joking about a presidential run for Cecil B. DeMille Award honoree Oprah Winfrey. Winfrey answered the call with an acceptance speech that inspired others to repeat it. Some of the night's other winners include "The Handmaid's Tale" for drama series, Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard for their work on "Big Little Lies" and "This Is Us's" Sterling K. Brown.

Director Guillermo del Toro explains how 'The Shape of Water' is about today.

Guillermo del Toro Winner

John Cena is Ferdinand the bull in "Ferdinand."

'Dunkirk' Movie review by Kenneth Turan

The Disaster Artist' review by Justin Chang

Alexandre Desplat Winner

This is Me Winner

Ewan McGregor Winner

Gary Oldman plays Winston Churchill as he becomes England's prime minister in "Darkest Hour."

Gary Oldman Winner

James Franco, who plays filmmaker Tommy Wiseau in "The Disaster Artist," uses Wiseau's words and mannerisms to explain just what drew him to Wiseau's story.

James Franco Winner

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" actor Sam Rockwell thinks it's funny a "city kid" like him keeps getting approached to play "redneck" characters.

Sam Rockwell Winner

Mr. Robot's' Christian Slater answers a few questions.

Alexander Skarsgård Winner

Sterling K. Brown of 'This Is Us' talks about the last show he binge-watched, the actor he sometimes gets mistaken for and more.

Anthony Anderson of “black-ish” reveals his favorite shows and which old sitcoms he wishes he’d been on, and belts out show theme songs.

Aziz Ansari Winner

Susan Sarandon finally takes up a role that has followed her throughout her career. She explains why "Feud" was the right reason to do it.

Nicole Kidman Winner

Jessica Chastain on how 'Molly's Game' made her more compassionate to women

Frances McDormand Winner

Margot Robbie and Sebastian Stan on why 'I, Tonya' is a love story.

Saoirse Ronan Winner

Octavia Spencer and Richard Jenkins discuss their roles in Guillermo del Toro's "The Shape of Water."

Allison Janney Winner

Michelle Pfeiffer explains how “mother!” challenged her comfort zone.

Laura Dern Winner

Elisabeth Moss Winner

Pamela Adlon, creator, writer, director and star of "Better Things," says, "It was the exact right moment" for her FX show.

Rachel Brosnahan Winner

Martin McDonagh Winner

The feud between Bette and Joan deepened when Davis received an Oscar nomination for "What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?" and Crawford didn’t.