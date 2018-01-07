Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley pose in the press room on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 with awards for "Big Little Lies" at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The HBO series won four awards on the night, including Best Television Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

'Three Billboards' and 'Big Little Lies' top the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards

The darkly comic drama "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" topped the 2018 Golden Globes on the film side, winning Best Picture — Drama. HBO's "Big Little Lies" took home four awards in the TV categories. Host Seth Meyers kicked off the night joking about a presidential run for Cecil B. DeMille Award honoree Oprah Winfrey. Winfrey answered the call with an acceptance speech that inspired others to repeat it. Some of the night's other winners include "The Handmaid's Tale" for drama series, Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard for their work on "Big Little Lies" and "This Is Us's" Sterling K. Brown.

Director Guillermo del Toro explains how 'The Shape of Water' is about today.

Best Director - Motion Picture 
Guillermo del Toro  Winner
"The Shape of Water"
Interview
Video
Martin McDonagh
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Interview
Video
Steven Spielberg
"The Post"
Interview
Ridley Scott
"All the Money in the World"
Christopher Nolan
"Dunkirk"
Interview

John Cena is Ferdinand the bull in "Ferdinand."

Best Motion Picture - Animated 
“Coco”  Winner
Review
“Loving Vincent”
Review
“Ferdinand”
Review
Video
“The Boss Baby”
Review
“The Breadwinner”

'Dunkirk' Movie review by Kenneth Turan

Best Motion Picture - Drama 
“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”  Winner
Review
Video
“The Post”
Video
“Dunkirk”
Review
Video
“The Shape of Water”
Review
Video
“Call Me by Your Name”
Video
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language 
“In the Fade”  Winner
“Loveless”
Review
“The Square”
Review
“A Fantastic Woman”
Review
“First They Killed My Father”
Review

The Disaster Artist' review by Justin Chang

Best Motion Picture - Musical Or Comedy 
“Lady Bird”  Winner
Review
Video
“Get Out”
Review
Video
“I, Tonya”
Review
Video
“The Greatest Showman”
“The Disaster Artist”
Review
Video
Best Original Score - Motion Picture 
Alexandre Desplat  Winner
"The Shape of Water"
Jonny Greenwood
"Phantom Thread"
Hans Zimmer
"Dunkirk"
John Williams
"The Post"
Carter Burwell
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Interview
Best Original Song - Motion Picture 
This is Me Winner
Music: Benj Pasek and Justin Paul; Lyrics: Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
"The Greatest Showman"
Home
Music: Justin Tranter, Nick Jonas and Nick Monson; Lyrics: Justin Tranter and Nick Jonas
"Ferdinand"
Mighty River
Music: Raphael Saadiq; Lyrics: Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson
"Mudbound"
Remember Me
Music: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez; Lyrics: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
"Coco"
The Star
Music: Marc Shaiman and Mariah Carey; Lyrics: Marc Shaiman and Mariah Carey
"The Star"
Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television 
Ewan McGregor  Winner
"Fargo (Television Series)"
Interview
Kyle MacLachlan
"Twin Peaks"
Interview
Robert De Niro
"The Wizard of Lies"
Interview
Geoffrey Rush
"Genius"
Interview
Jude Law
"The Young Pope"

Gary Oldman plays Winston Churchill as he becomes England's prime minister in "Darkest Hour."

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture - Drama 
Gary Oldman  Winner
"Darkest Hour"
Video
Daniel Day-Lewis
"Phantom Thread"
Timothée Chalamet
"Call Me by Your Name"
Interview
Tom Hanks
"The Post"
Interview
Denzel Washington
"Roman J. Israel, Esq."
Interview

James Franco, who plays filmmaker Tommy Wiseau in "The Disaster Artist," uses Wiseau's words and mannerisms to explain just what drew him to Wiseau's story.

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture - Musical Or Comedy 
James Franco  Winner
"The Disaster Artist"
Video
Ansel Elgort
"Baby Driver"
Interview
Steve Carell
"Battle of the Sexes"
Hugh Jackman
"The Greatest Showman"
Video
Daniel Kaluuya
"Get Out"
Interview

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" actor Sam Rockwell thinks it's funny a "city kid" like him keeps getting approached to play "redneck" characters.

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture 
Sam Rockwell  Winner
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Interview
Video
Christopher Plummer
"All the Money in the World"
Interview
Willem Dafoe
"The Florida Project"
Interview
Armie Hammer
"Call Me by Your Name"
Richard Jenkins
"The Shape of Water"
Interview
Video

Mr. Robot's' Christian Slater answers a few questions.

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television 
Alexander Skarsgård  Winner
"Big Little Lies"
Video
Christian Slater
"Mr. Robot"
Interview
Video
David Thewlis
"Fargo (Television Series)"
David Harbour
"Stranger Things"
Video
Alfred Molina
"FEUD: Bette And Joan"

Sterling K. Brown of 'This Is Us' talks about the last show he binge-watched, the actor he sometimes gets mistaken for and more.

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series - Drama 
Sterling K. Brown  Winner
"This Is Us"
Interview
Video
Liev Schreiber
"Ray Donovan"
Interview
Bob Odenkirk
"Better Call Saul"
Jason Bateman
"Ozark"
Interview
Freddie Highmore
"The Good Doctor"
Interview

Anthony Anderson of “black-ish” reveals his favorite shows and which old sitcoms he wishes he’d been on, and belts out show theme songs.

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series - Musical Or Comedy 
Aziz Ansari  Winner
"Master of None"
William H. Macy
"Shameless"
Anthony Anderson
"black-ish"
Interview
Video
Kevin Bacon
"I Love Dick"
Interview
Eric McCormack
"Will & Grace"
Interview

Susan Sarandon finally takes up a role that has followed her throughout her career. She explains why "Feud" was the right reason to do it.

Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television 
Nicole Kidman  Winner
"Big Little Lies"
Interview
Jessica Lange
"FEUD: Bette And Joan"
Interview
Reese Witherspoon
"Big Little Lies"
Interview
Susan Sarandon
"FEUD: Bette And Joan"
Interview
Video
Jessica Biel
"The Sinner"

Jessica Chastain on how 'Molly's Game' made her more compassionate to women

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture - Drama 
Frances McDormand  Winner
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Jessica Chastain
"Molly's Game"
Interview
Video
Sally Hawkins
"The Shape of Water"
Interview
Meryl Streep
"The Post"
Interview
Video
Michelle Williams
"All the Money in the World"
Interview

Margot Robbie and Sebastian Stan on why 'I, Tonya' is a love story.

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture - Musical Or Comedy 
Saoirse Ronan  Winner
"Lady Bird"
Interview
Judi Dench
"Victoria & Abdul"
Interview
Helen Mirren
"The Leisure Seeker"
Emma Stone
"Battle of the Sexes"
Interview
Margot Robbie
"I, Tonya"
Video

Octavia Spencer and Richard Jenkins discuss their roles in Guillermo del Toro's "The Shape of Water."

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture 
Allison Janney  Winner
"I, Tonya"
Video
Octavia Spencer
"The Shape of Water"
Interview
Video
Laurie Metcalf
"Lady Bird"
Interview
Hong Chau
"Downsizing"
Interview
Mary J. Blige
"Mudbound"

Michelle Pfeiffer explains how “mother!” challenged her comfort zone.

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television 
Laura Dern  Winner
"Big Little Lies"
Interview
Michelle Pfeiffer
"The Wizard of Lies"
Interview
Video
Ann Dowd
"The Handmaid's Tale"
Chrissy Metz
"This Is Us"
Interview
Video
Shailene Woodley
"Big Little Lies"

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series - Drama 
Elisabeth Moss  Winner
"The Handmaid's Tale"
Interview
Claire Foy
"The Crown"
Interview
Maggie Gyllenhaal
"The Deuce"
Katherine Langford
"13 Reasons Why"
Interview
Video
Caitriona Balfe
"Outlander"

Pamela Adlon, creator, writer, director and star of "Better Things," says, "It was the exact right moment" for her FX show.

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series - Musical Or Comedy 
Rachel Brosnahan  Winner
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Issa Rae
"Insecure"
Interview
Alison Brie
"GLOW"
Interview
Pamela Adlon
"Better Things"
Video
Frankie Shaw
"SMILF"

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture 
Martin McDonagh  Winner
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Interview
Video
Josh Singer and Liz Hannah
"The Post"
Greta Gerwig
"Lady Bird"
Interview
Video
Aaron Sorkin
"Molly's Game"
Interview
Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor
"The Shape of Water"
Interview
Video

The feud between Bette and Joan deepened when Davis received an Oscar nomination for "What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?" and Crawford didn’t.

Best Television Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television 
“Big Little Lies”  Winner
Review
“FEUD: Bette And Joan”
Review
Video
“Fargo (Television Series)”
Review
“Top of the Lake: China Girl”
Review
“The Sinner”
Review

Jared Harris and Matt Smith in a clip from the Netflix series "The Crown."

Best Television Series - Drama 
“The Handmaid's Tale”  Winner
Review
Video
“Stranger Things”
Review
Video
“The Crown”
Review
Video
“Game of Thrones”
Review
Video
“This Is Us”
Review
Best Television Series - Musical Or Comedy 
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”  Winner
Review
“SMILF”
Review
“Master of None”
Review
“black-ish”
“Will & Grace”
Review
Cecil B. DeMille Award 
Oprah Winfrey  Winner
Interview