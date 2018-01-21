Morgan Freeman gives his acceptance speech after receiving the Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement award during the show on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" won three awards, including one for Outstanding Performance By A Cast In A Motion Picture at the the 24th annual SAG awards.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and the cast of Veep won awards in the television categories, as did Sterling K. Brown and the cast of This Is Us.

Kristen Bell served as the first-ever host of the SAG Awards, which is being broadcast live on TNT and TBS at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21 from the Shrine Auditorium.

Morgan Freeman will receive a lifetime achievement honor at the SAG Awards next year. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles)

The cast and crew of "Game of Thrones" came together at Walt Disney Concert Hall for the Season 7 premiere.

Justin Chang reviews 'Wonder Woman', directed by Patty Jenkins, starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, Connie Nielsen, Elena Anaya, Lucy Davis, and Ewen Bremner. Video by Jason H. Neubert.

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Claire Foy earned an Emmy nomination for playing Queen Elizabeth in "The Crown." (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Claire Foy Winner

Sam Rockwell, left, and Frances McDormand in a scene from "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. (Merrick Morton / AP)

Frances McDormand Winner

Allison Janney: 'It's a very empowering time'

Allison Janney Winner

"Big Little Lies" stars Laura Dern, from left, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Nicole Kidman Winner

Anthony Anderson of “black-ish” reveals his favorite shows and which old sitcoms he wishes he’d been on, and belts out show theme songs.

Sterling K. Brown of 'This Is Us' talks about the last show he binge-watched, the actor he sometimes gets mistaken for and more.

Gary Oldman plays Winston Churchill as he becomes England's prime minister in "Darkest Hour."

Gary Oldman Winner

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" actor Sam Rockwell thinks it's funny a "city kid" like him keeps getting approached to play "redneck" characters.

Sam Rockwell Winner

Alexander Skarsgard is open and honest about 'Big Little Lies'

Alexander Skarsgård Winner

Anthony Anderson of “black-ish” reveals his favorite shows and which old sitcoms he wishes he’d been on, and belts out show theme songs.