2018 Screen Actors Guild

Morgan Freeman gives his acceptance speech after receiving the Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement award during the show on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri wins big at the 24th annual SAG awards

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" won three awards, including one for Outstanding Performance By A Cast In A Motion Picture at the the 24th annual SAG awards.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and the cast of Veep won awards in the television categories, as did Sterling K. Brown and the cast of This Is Us.

Kristen Bell served as the first-ever host of the SAG Awards, which is being broadcast live on TNT and TBS at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21 from the Shrine Auditorium.

Morgan Freeman will receive a lifetime achievement honor at the SAG Awards next year. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles)

54th Annual SAG Life Achievement Award 
Morgan Freeman  Winner
Interview

The cast and crew of "Game of Thrones" came together at Walt Disney Concert Hall for the Season 7 premiere.

Outstanding Action Performance By A Stunt Ensemble In A Comedy Or Drama Series 
“Game of Thrones”  Winner
Review
Video
“GLOW”
Review
“The Walking Dead”
Review
Video
“Homeland”
“Stranger Things”
Review
Video

Justin Chang reviews 'Wonder Woman', directed by Patty Jenkins, starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, Connie Nielsen, Elena Anaya, Lucy Davis, and Ewen Bremner. Video by Jason H. Neubert.

Outstanding Action Performance By A Stunt Ensemble In A Motion Picture 
“Wonder Woman”  Winner
Video
“War For the Planet of the Apes”
Review
Video
“Logan”
“Dunkirk”
Review
Video
“Baby Driver”
Review
Video
Outstanding Performance By A Cast In A Motion Picture 
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" Winner
Review
Video
Abbie Cornish, Caleb Landry Jones, Clarke Peters, Frances McDormand, John Hawkes, Lucas Hedges, Peter Dinklage, Samara Weaving, Sam Rockwell, Woody Harrelson and Zeljko Ivanek
"Mudbound"
Review
Video
Carey Mulligan, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Clarke, Jason Mitchell, Jonathan Banks, Mary J. Blige and Rob Morgan
"Get Out"
Review
Video
Allison Williams, Bradley Whitford, Caleb Landry Jones, Catherine Keener, Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield and Stephen Root
"Lady Bird"
Review
Video
Beanie Feldstein, Jordan Rodrigues, Laurie Metcalf, Lois Smith, Lucas Hedges, Marielle Scott, Odeya Rush, Saoirse Ronan, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Timothée Chalamet and Tracy Letts
"The Big Sick"
Video
Adeel Akhtar, Anupam Kher, Holly Hunter, Kumail Nanjiani, Ray Romano, Zenobia Shroff and Zoe Kazan

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Comedy Series 
Julia Louis-Dreyfus  Winner
"Veep"
Lily Tomlin
"Grace And Frankie"
Interview
Video
Uzo Aduba
"Orange Is The New Black"
Alison Brie
"GLOW"
Interview
Jane Fonda
"Grace And Frankie"

Claire Foy earned an Emmy nomination for playing Queen Elizabeth in "The Crown." (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Drama Series 
Claire Foy  Winner
"The Crown"
Interview
Millie Bobby Brown
"Stranger Things"
Interview
Elisabeth Moss
"The Handmaid's Tale"
Interview
Robin Wright
"House of Cards"
Laura Linney
"Ozark"
Interview

Sam Rockwell, left, and Frances McDormand in a scene from "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. (Merrick Morton / AP)

Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Leading Role 
Frances McDormand  Winner
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Margot Robbie
"I, Tonya"
Video
Sally Hawkins
"The Shape of Water"
Interview
Saoirse Ronan
"Lady Bird"
Interview
Judi Dench
"Victoria & Abdul"
Interview

Allison Janney: 'It's a very empowering time'

Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role 
Allison Janney  Winner
"I, Tonya"
Video
Mary J. Blige
"Mudbound"
Hong Chau
"Downsizing"
Interview
Holly Hunter
"The Big Sick"
Laurie Metcalf
"Lady Bird"
Interview

"Big Little Lies" stars Laura Dern, from left, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Television Movie Or Miniseries 
Nicole Kidman  Winner
"Big Little Lies"
Interview
Susan Sarandon
"FEUD: Bette And Joan"
Interview
Video
Laura Dern
"Big Little Lies"
Interview
Reese Witherspoon
"Big Little Lies"
Interview
Jessica Lange
"FEUD: Bette And Joan"
Interview

Anthony Anderson of “black-ish” reveals his favorite shows and which old sitcoms he wishes he’d been on, and belts out show theme songs.

Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Comedy Series 
William H. Macy  Winner
"Shameless"
Marc Maron
"GLOW"
Anthony Anderson
"black-ish"
Interview
Video
Aziz Ansari
"Master of None"
Larry David
"Curb Your Enthusiasm"
Sean Hayes
"Will & Grace"
Interview

Sterling K. Brown of 'This Is Us' talks about the last show he binge-watched, the actor he sometimes gets mistaken for and more.

Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Drama Series 
Sterling K. Brown  Winner
"This Is Us"
Interview
Video
Peter Dinklage
"Game of Thrones"
Jason Bateman
"Ozark"
Interview
Bob Odenkirk
"Better Call Saul"
David Harbour
"Stranger Things"
Video

Gary Oldman plays Winston Churchill as he becomes England's prime minister in "Darkest Hour."

Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Leading Role 
Gary Oldman  Winner
"Darkest Hour"
Video
James Franco
"The Disaster Artist"
Video
Daniel Kaluuya
"Get Out"
Interview
Denzel Washington
"Roman J. Israel, Esq."
Interview
Timothée Chalamet
"Call Me by Your Name"
Interview

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" actor Sam Rockwell thinks it's funny a "city kid" like him keeps getting approached to play "redneck" characters.

Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Supporting Role 
Sam Rockwell  Winner
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Interview
Video
Steve Carell
"Battle of the Sexes"
Richard Jenkins
"The Shape of Water"
Interview
Video
Woody Harrelson
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Willem Dafoe
"The Florida Project"
Interview

Alexander Skarsgard is open and honest about 'Big Little Lies'

Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Movie Or Miniseries 
Alexander Skarsgård  Winner
"Big Little Lies"
Video
Geoffrey Rush
"Genius"
Interview
Benedict Cumberbatch
"Sherlock: The Lying Detective"
Jeff Daniels
"Godless"
Interview
Robert De Niro
"The Wizard of Lies"
Interview

Anthony Anderson of “black-ish” reveals his favorite shows and which old sitcoms he wishes he’d been on, and belts out show theme songs.

Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Comedy Series 
"Veep" Winner
Review
Anna Chlumsky, Clea Duvall, Dan Bakkedahl, Gary Cole, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kevin Dunn, Margaret Colin, Matt Walsh, Nelson Franklin, Paul Scheer, Reid Scott, Sam Richardson, Sarah Sutherland, Timothy Simons and Tony Hale
"Curb Your Enthusiasm"
Review
Cheryl Hines, Jb Smoove, Jeff Garlin, Larry David, Susie Essman and Ted Danson
"black-ish"
Anthony Anderson, Deon Cole, Jeff Meacham, Jenifer Lewis, Laurence Fishburne, Marcus Scribner, Marsai Martin, Miles Brown, Peter MacKenzie, Tracee Ellis Ross and Yara Shahidi
"GLOW"
Review
Alison Brie, Bashir Salahuddin, Betty Gilpin, Britney Young, Britt Baron, Chris Lowell, Ellen Wong, Gayle Rankin, Jackie Tohn, Kate Nash, Kia Stevens, Kimmy Gatewood, Marc Maron, Marianna Palka, Rebekka Johnson, Rich Sommer, Sunita Mani and Sydelle Noel
"Orange Is The New Black"
Review
Abigail Savage, Adrienne C. Moore, Annie Golden, Asia Kate Dillon, Beth Dover, Brad William Henke, Constance Shulman, Dale Soules, Daniella de Jesús, Danielle Brooks, Dascha Polanco, Diane Guerrero, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Emily Althaus, Emily Tarver, Emma Myles, Evan Arthur Hall, Francesca Curran, Jackie Cruz, Jessica Pimentel, John Palladino, Jolene Purdy, Julie Lake, Kate Mulgrew, Kelly Karbacz, Kimiko Glenn, Laura Gomez, Laura Prepon, Lea Delaria, Lin Tucci, Matt Peters, Michael J. Harney, Michael Torpey, Mike Houston, Miriam Morales, Natasha Lyonne, Nick Dillenburg, Nick Sandow, Rosal Colón, Selenis Leyva, Taryn Manning, Taylor Schilling, Uzo Aduba, Vicky Jeudy and Yael Stone

Caleb McLaughlin (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Drama Series 
"This Is Us" Winner
Review
Alexandra Breckenridge, Chris Sullivan, Chrissy Metz, Eris Baker, Faithe Herman, Hannah Zeile, Justin Hartley, Lonnie Chavis, Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Ron Cephas Jones, Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson
"Stranger Things"
Review
Video
Caleb McLaughlin, Cara Buono, Catherine Curtin, Charlie Heaton, Dacre Montgomery, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Chrest, Joe Keery, Millie Bobby Brown, Natalia Dyer, Noah Schnapp, Paul Reiser, Sadie Sink, Sean Astin and Winona Ryder
"Game of Thrones"
Review
Video
Aidan Gillen, Alfie Allen, Anton Lesser, Conleth Hill, Emilia Clarke, Gwendoline Christie, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, Iain Glen, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Jacob Anderson, James Faulkner, Jerome Flynn, Jim Broadbent, John Bradley, Kit Harington, Kristofer Hivju, Lena Headey, Liam Cunningham, Maisie Williams, Nathalie Emmanuel, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage, Pilou Asbæk, Richard Dormer, Richard Rycroft, Rory McCann, Rupert Vansittart, Sophie Turner, Staz Nair and Tom Hopper
"The Handmaid's Tale"
Review
Video
Amanda Brugel, Ann Dowd, Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Madeline Brewer, Max Minghella, O. T. Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Tattiawna Jones and Yvonne Strahovski
"The Crown"
Review
Video
Anton Lesser, Claire Foy, Matt Smith, Vanessa Kirby and Victoria Hamilton