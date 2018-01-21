2018 Screen Actors Guild
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri wins big at the 24th annual SAG awards
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" won three awards, including one for Outstanding Performance By A Cast In A Motion Picture at the the 24th annual SAG awards.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and the cast of Veep won awards in the television categories, as did Sterling K. Brown and the cast of This Is Us.
Kristen Bell served as the first-ever host of the SAG Awards, which is being broadcast live on TNT and TBS at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21 from the Shrine Auditorium.
Morgan Freeman Winner
“Game of Thrones” Winner
“Wonder Woman” Winner
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Winner
Claire Foy Winner
Frances McDormand Winner
Allison Janney Winner
Nicole Kidman Winner
William H. Macy Winner
Sterling K. Brown Winner
Gary Oldman Winner
Sam Rockwell Winner
Alexander Skarsgård Winner
Abigail Savage, Adrienne C. Moore, Annie Golden, Asia Kate Dillon, Beth Dover, Brad William Henke, Constance Shulman, Dale Soules, Daniella de Jesús, Danielle Brooks, Dascha Polanco, Diane Guerrero, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Emily Althaus, Emily Tarver, Emma Myles, Evan Arthur Hall, Francesca Curran, Jackie Cruz, Jessica Pimentel, John Palladino, Jolene Purdy, Julie Lake, Kate Mulgrew, Kelly Karbacz, Kimiko Glenn, Laura Gomez, Laura Prepon, Lea Delaria, Lin Tucci, Matt Peters, Michael J. Harney, Michael Torpey, Mike Houston, Miriam Morales, Natasha Lyonne, Nick Dillenburg, Nick Sandow, Rosal Colón, Selenis Leyva, Taryn Manning, Taylor Schilling, Uzo Aduba, Vicky Jeudy and Yael Stone
"This Is Us" Winner
Aidan Gillen, Alfie Allen, Anton Lesser, Conleth Hill, Emilia Clarke, Gwendoline Christie, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, Iain Glen, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Jacob Anderson, James Faulkner, Jerome Flynn, Jim Broadbent, John Bradley, Kit Harington, Kristofer Hivju, Lena Headey, Liam Cunningham, Maisie Williams, Nathalie Emmanuel, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage, Pilou Asbæk, Richard Dormer, Richard Rycroft, Rory McCann, Rupert Vansittart, Sophie Turner, Staz Nair and Tom Hopper