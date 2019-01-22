Oscar Nominations 2019: See the full list of 2019 Academy Award nominees

"A Star Is Born," "Green Book," "Roma" and "Black Panther" are in the hunt for accolades this awards season. (Warner Bros. | Universal Pictures | Carlos Somonte | Disney/Marvel Studios)

The 2019 Oscar nominations are here. They were revealed by presenters Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross this morning at a live event in Los Angeles. Below are the films that received the most nominations from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Alfonso Cuarón’s poetic, autobiographical "Roma" earned Netflix its first-ever best picture nomination, an honor the streaming giant has long coveted even as it has disrupted traditional ways of doing business that stretch back to the earliest days of Hollywood. In all, the film earned 10 nominations — tied for the lead with the gonzo period dramedy "The Favourite" – including for foreign language film along with nods for Cuarón’s direction and cinematography, as well as for its two stars, Yalitza Aparicio and Marina de Tavira.

The 91st Academy Awards ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 24. A host has yet to be announced.

