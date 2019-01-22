2019 Academy Awards

"A Star Is Born," "Green Book," "Roma" and "Black Panther" are in the hunt for accolades this awards season. (Warner Bros. | Universal Pictures | Carlos Somonte | Disney/Marvel Studios)

Oscar Nominations 2019: See the full list of 2019 Academy Award nominees

The 2019 Oscar nominations are here. They were revealed by presenters Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross this morning at a live event in Los Angeles. Below are the films that received the most nominations from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Alfonso Cuarón’s poetic, autobiographical "Roma" earned Netflix its first-ever best picture nomination, an honor the streaming giant has long coveted even as it has disrupted traditional ways of doing business that stretch back to the earliest days of Hollywood. In all, the film earned 10 nominations — tied for the lead with the gonzo period dramedy "The Favourite" – including for foreign language film along with nods for Cuarón’s direction and cinematography, as well as for its two stars, Yalitza Aparicio and Marina de Tavira.

The 91st Academy Awards ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 24. A host has yet to be announced.

Actor in a leading role 
Willem Dafoe
"At Eternity's Gate"
Rami Malek
"Bohemian Rhapsody"
Bradley Cooper
"A Star Is Born"
Christian Bale
"Vice"
Viggo Mortensen
"Green Book"
Actor in a supporting role 
Adam Driver
"BlacKkKlansman"
Mahershala Ali
"Green Book"
Richard E. Grant
"Can You Ever Forgive Me?"
Sam Elliott
"A Star Is Born"
Sam Rockwell
"Vice"

Actress in a leading role 
Glenn Close
"The Wife"
Yalitza Aparicio
"Roma"
Lady Gaga
"A Star Is Born"
Olivia Colman
"The Favourite"
Melissa McCarthy
"Can You Ever Forgive Me?"
Actress in a supporting role 
Rachel Weisz
"The Favourite"
Marina de Tavira
"Roma"
Amy Adams
"Vice"
Emma Stone
"The Favourite"
Regina King
"If Beale Street Could Talk"
Adapted screenplay 
Joel Coen & Ethan Coen
"The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"
Barry Jenkins
"If Beale Street Could Talk"
Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters
"A Star Is Born"
Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
"Can You Ever Forgive Me?"
Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee
"BlacKkKlansman"

Animated feature film 
“Isle of Dogs”
“Mirai”
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
“Incredibles 2”
“Ralph Breaks the Internet”
Animated short 
“Bao”
“Weekends”
“Late Afternoon”
“Animal Behavior”
“One Small Step”

Best picture 
“The Favourite”
“BlacKkKlansman”
“Vice”
“Black Panther”
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
“Roma”
“A Star Is Born”
“Green Book”
Cinematography 
Caleb Deschanel
"Never Look Away"
Matthew Libatique
"A Star Is Born"
Robbie Ryan
"The Favourite"
Alfonso Cuaron
"Roma"
Łukasz Żal
"Cold War"
Costume design 
Sandy Powell
"Mary Poppins Returns"
Mary Zophres
"The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"
Sandy Powell
"The Favourite"
Alexandra Byrne
"Mary Queen of Scots"
Ruth E. Carter
"Black Panther"

Directing 
Spike Lee
"BlacKkKlansman"
Adam McKay
"Vice"
Alfonso Cuaron
"Roma"
Paweł Pawlikowski
"Cold War"
Yorgos Lanthimos
"The Favourite"
Documentary feature 
“Of Fathers and Sons”
“Minding the Gap”
“Hale County This Morning, This Evening”
“Free Solo”
“RBG”
Documentary short 
“Black Sheep”
“Period. End of Sentence”
“A Night at the Garden”
“Lifeboat”
“End Game”
Film editing 
Barry Alexander Brown
"BlacKkKlansman"
Hank Corwin
"Vice"
Yorgos Mavropsaridis
"The Favourite"
Patrick J. Don Vito
"Green Book"
John Ottman
"Bohemian Rhapsody"

Foreign language film 
“Shoplifters”
“Roma”
“Capernaum”
“Never Look Away”
“Cold War”
Live-action short 
“Detainment”
“Skin”
“Fauve”
“Mother”
“Marguerite”
Makeup and hairstyling 
Göran Lundström and Pamela Goldammer
"Border"
Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks
"Mary Queen of Scots"
Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney
"Vice"
Original score 
Nicholas Britell
"If Beale Street Could Talk"
Terence Blanchard
"BlacKkKlansman"
Marc Shaiman
"Mary Poppins Returns"
Ludwig Göransson
"Black Panther"
Alexandre Desplat
"Isle of Dogs"
Original screenplay 
Adam McKay
"Vice"
Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly
"Green Book"
Paul Schrader
"First Reformed"
Alfonso Cuaron
"Roma"
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
"The Favourite"

Original song 
Shallow
Music: Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt, Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson; Lyrics: Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt, Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson
"A Star Is Born"
When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings
Music: David Rawlings and Gillian Welch; Lyrics: David Rawlings and Gillian Welch
"The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"
I'll Fight
Music: Diane Warren; Lyrics: Diane Warren
"RBG"
All the Stars
Music: Kendrick Lamar, Anthony Tiffith, Mark Spears, Solana Rowe and Al Shuckburgh; Lyrics: Kendrick Lamar, Anthony Tiffith, Mark Spears, Solana Rowe and Al Shuckburgh
"Black Panther"
The Place Where Lost Things Go
Music: Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman; Lyrics: Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman
"Mary Poppins Returns"
Production design 
Bárbara Enríquez and Eugenio Caballero
"Roma"
Kathy Lucas and Nathan Crowley
"First Man"
Jay R. Hart and Hannah Beachler
"Black Panther"
Alice Felton and Fiona Crombie
"The Favourite"
Gordon Sim and John Myhre
"Mary Poppins Returns"
Sound editing 
Skip Lievsay and Sergio Diaz
"Roma"
Erik Aadahl and Ethan Van der Ryn
"A Quiet Place"
Nina Hartstone and John Warhurst
"Bohemian Rhapsody"
Mildred Iatrou Morgan and Ai-Ling Lee
"First Man"
Steve Boeddeker and Benjamin A. Burtt
"Black Panther"
Sound mixing 
Ai-Ling Lee, Frank A. Montaño, Jon Taylor and Mary H. Ellis
"First Man"
Craig Henighan, Skip Lievsay and José Antonio Garcia
"Roma"
Peter Devlin, Bradon Proctor and Steve Boeddeker
"Black Panther"
Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic, Tom Ozanich and Steve Morrow
"A Star Is Born"
Tim Cavagin, Paul Massey and John Casali
"Bohemian Rhapsody"
Visual effects 
Dan Sudick, Russell Earl, Kelly Port and Dan DeLeeuw
"Avengers: Infinity War"
Chris Corbould, Theo Jones, Michael Eames and Christopher Lawrence
"Christopher Robin"
David Shirk, Matthew E. Butler, Grady Cofer and Roger Guyett
"Ready Player One"
Tristan Myles, Ian Hunter, J.D. Schwalm and Paul Lambert
"First Man"
Dominic Tuohy, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Rob Bredow
"Solo: A Star Wars Story"