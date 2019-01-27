"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" cast backstage at the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Sunday, January 27, 2019. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "Black Panther" were the big winners at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday. "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" took home three statues, including ensemble in a comedy series, while the superhero film “Black Panther” won two awards, including performance by a cast in a motion picture.

Megan Mullally hosted the ceremony held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Glenn Close and Rami Malek, both Golden Globes winners, took home the leading acting awards in the film categories. Sandra Oh and Jason Bateman won the lead acting awards for television dramas, while Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shalhoub won for comedies. Alan Alda was also honored at the ceremony, now in its 25th year, with a life achievement award.

"No one can out-Julie Andrews Julie Andrews," says Emily Blunt, who stars in "Mary Poppins Returns," the sequel to the 1964 Andrews film about the magical nanny. "This is about presenting my version." (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Patricia Arquette in a scene from Showtime's "Escape at Dannemora." “There is just something about her that fascinates; there’s something real about her,” the actress says of the real-life Joyce "Tilly" Mitchell. (Christopher Saunders / Showtime)

