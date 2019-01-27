2019 Screen Actors Guild
2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards: The complete list of winners and nominees
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "Black Panther" were the big winners at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday. "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" took home three statues, including ensemble in a comedy series, while the superhero film “Black Panther” won two awards, including performance by a cast in a motion picture.
Megan Mullally hosted the ceremony held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Glenn Close and Rami Malek, both Golden Globes winners, took home the leading acting awards in the film categories. Sandra Oh and Jason Bateman won the lead acting awards for television dramas, while Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shalhoub won for comedies. Alan Alda was also honored at the ceremony, now in its 25th year, with a life achievement award.
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 | Red carpet arrivals »