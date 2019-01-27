2019 Screen Actors Guild

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" cast backstage at the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Sunday, January 27, 2019. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards: The complete list of winners and nominees

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "Black Panther" were the big winners at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday. "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" took home three statues, including ensemble in a comedy series, while the superhero film “Black Panther” won two awards, including performance by a cast in a motion picture.

Megan Mullally hosted the ceremony held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Glenn Close and Rami Malek, both Golden Globes winners, took home the leading acting awards in the film categories. Sandra Oh and Jason Bateman won the lead acting awards for television dramas, while Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shalhoub won for comedies. Alan Alda was also honored at the ceremony, now in its 25th year, with a life achievement award.

Outstanding Action Performance By A Stunt Ensemble In A Comedy Or Drama Series 
“GLOW” Winner
“Westworld”
“The Walking Dead”
“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”
“Marvel's Daredevil”

Outstanding Action Performance By A Stunt Ensemble In A Motion Picture 
“Black Panther” Winner
“Avengers: Infinity War”
“Mission: Impossible — Fallout”
“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”
“Ant-Man and the Wasp”

Outstanding Performance By A Cast In A Motion Picture 
"Black Panther" Winner
"Bohemian Rhapsody"
"A Star Is Born"
"BlacKkKlansman"
"Crazy Rich Asians"
Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Comedy Series 
Rachel Brosnahan  Winner
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Lily Tomlin
"Grace And Frankie"
Alex Borstein
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Alison Brie
"GLOW"
Jane Fonda
"Grace And Frankie"

Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Drama Series 
Sandra Oh  Winner
"Killing Eve"
Robin Wright
"House of Cards"
Elisabeth Moss
"The Handmaid's Tale"
Laura Linney
"Ozark"
Julia Garner
"Ozark"

Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Leading Role 
Glenn Close  Winner
"The Wife"
Melissa McCarthy
"Can You Ever Forgive Me?"
Emily Blunt
"Mary Poppins Returns"
Olivia Colman
"The Favourite"
Lady Gaga
"A Star Is Born"
"No one can out-Julie Andrews Julie Andrews," says Emily Blunt, who stars in "Mary Poppins Returns," the sequel to the 1964 Andrews film about the magical nanny. "This is about presenting my version." (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role 
Emily Blunt  Winner
"A Quiet Place"
Rachel Weisz
"The Favourite"
Amy Adams
"Vice"
Margot Robbie
"Mary Queen of Scots"
Emma Stone
"The Favourite"
Patricia Arquette in a scene from Showtime's "Escape at Dannemora." “There is just something about her that fascinates; there’s something real about her,” the actress says of the real-life Joyce "Tilly" Mitchell. (Christopher Saunders / Showtime)

Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Television Movie Or Miniseries 
Patricia Arquette  Winner
"Escape at Dannemora"
Emma Stone
"Maniac"
Penelope Cruz
"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"
Patricia Clarkson
"Sharp Objects"
Amy Adams
"Sharp Objects"
Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Comedy Series 
Tony Shalhoub  Winner
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Alan Arkin
"The Kominsky Method"
Henry Winkler
"Barry"
Bill Hader
"Barry"
Michael Douglas
"The Kominsky Method"
Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Drama Series 
Jason Bateman  Winner
"Ozark"
Bob Odenkirk
"Better Call Saul"
Sterling K. Brown
"This Is Us"
Joseph Fiennes
"The Handmaid's Tale"
John Krasinski
"Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan"
Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Leading Role 
Rami Malek  Winner
"Bohemian Rhapsody"
Viggo Mortensen
"Green Book"
Christian Bale
"Vice"
Bradley Cooper
"A Star Is Born"
John David Washington
"BlacKkKlansman"
Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Supporting Role 
Mahershala Ali  Winner
"Green Book"
Sam Elliott
"A Star Is Born"
Richard E. Grant
"Can You Ever Forgive Me?"
Adam Driver
"BlacKkKlansman"
Timothée Chalamet
"Beautiful Boy"

Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Movie Or Miniseries 
Darren Criss  Winner
"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"
Bill Pullman
"The Sinner"
Antonio Banderas
"Genius: Picasso"
Hugh Grant
"A Very English Scandal"
Anthony Hopkins
"King Lear"
Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Comedy Series 
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Winner
"Atlanta"
"Barry"
"The Kominsky Method"
"GLOW"

Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Drama Series 
"This Is Us" Winner
"Ozark"
"The Americans"
"Better Call Saul"
"The Handmaid's Tale"